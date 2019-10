CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Multiple units with Citrus County Sheriff’s Office are on scene of an overturned semi-truck which caused multiple accidents.

According to the sheriff’s office the accident took place near Howard’s Flea Market. Thankfully no one suffered life-threatening injuries.

TRAFFIC UPDATE – One lane of north bound traffic is currently open at this time. Traffic delays are still expected for this area. Please use caution. #CCSO #TrafficUpdate https://t.co/MMpgPEtxB6 — Sheriff Citrus (@SheriffCitrus) October 3, 2019

The sheriff’s office is warning residents to avoid the area as all lanes of U.S. 19 are blocked at this time.