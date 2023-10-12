CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — All Citrus County schools are closed due to significant damage from possible tornado(s) that hit the area overnight.
Officials said the west side of the county experienced the most damage.
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said the following roads are closed in the Crystal River area due to down powerlines, trees and flooding.
- Fort Island Trail and Three Sisters Springs Trail intersection
- Northeast 9th Street, 8th Street, and 1st Street in the Copeland Park area
- Crystal Street near the intersection of West Balloon Lane
- Southeast 8th Terrace
- Ozello Trail and Winterset Avenue intersection
- Whitewater Terrace and Turkey Oak intersection
