TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Citrus County residents begin to clean up after Hurricane Idalia, newly-released satellite images show the extent of the storm’s devastating surge.

Images taken by Maxar Technologies show neighborhoods in Crystal River and Ozello, which were inundated by several feet of storm surge early Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, Eagle 8 HD got a closer look at some of the storm damage in Ozello. The aerial footage can be viewed in the video player above.

View satellite images taken before and after the storm using the slider on the photos below.

Aerial images show a neighborhood in Crystal River, Fla. before and after Hurricane Idalia (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Aerial images show a neighborhood in Ozello, Fla. before and after Hurricane Idalia (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Citrus County was among seven Florida counties considered a disaster zone after Hurricane Idalia. On Thursday, President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration for Citrus, Dixie, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Suwannee and Taylor counties.

Federal funding will be made available for residents seeking temporary housing, repairs and other relief programs. Those affected by the storm can apply for assistance online, or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App.