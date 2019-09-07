94-year-old missing Citrus County woman found dead

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office has called off the search for a missing 94-year-old woman after she was found dead off of a hiking trail in Inverness.
According to deputies, Mary Gates was reported missing Friday night. She was last seen driving her car Thursday around 3 p.m. However, her vehicle was found this afternoon near the entrance to a hiking trail.
After deputies searched the area, they located Gates. They say no foul play is suspected at this time.
