94-year-old missing Citrus County woman found dead

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office has called off the search for a missing 94-year-old woman after she was found dead off of a hiking trail in Inverness.

According to deputies, Mary Gates was reported missing Friday night. She was last seen driving her car Thursday around 3 p.m. However, her vehicle was found this afternoon near the entrance to a hiking trail.

After deputies searched the area, they located Gates. They say no foul play is suspected at this time.

