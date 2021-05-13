8-year-old passenger dies after driver crashes into back of Citrus County school bus

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An 8-year-old has died after the car she was in failed to stop and crashed into the back of a Citrus County school bus, troopers say.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the school bus, with 30 Citrus High School students inside, was driving east on State Road 200 in Hernando.

Troopers say the bus stopped at the intersection of East VFW Lane and activated its red stop lights to let students off.

A 75-year-old man driving a sedan behind the school bus failed to stop and crashed into the back of the school bus.

A release from FHP says the 8-year-old, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was injured during the crash and taken to a local hospital. The young girl later died from the injuries she received during the crash.

The 75-year-old man and a 10-year-old passenger in the sedan received minor injuries, troopers say. It is unknown if the 10-year-old was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.