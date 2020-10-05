75-year-old Citrus Co. woman charged after stray bullet struck child on Fourth of July

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Citrus County woman is behind bars three months after a child was hit by a stray bullet on the Fourth of July.

Investigators say several of Kolberg’s neighbors had their homes struck by bullets in the months leading up to the shooting and Kolberg had frequently been seen discharging firearms in the neighborhood.

A comparison of rounds fired through one of Kolberg’s seized firearms revealed a match to the bullet that hit the child.

“The ownership and use of firearms comes with great responsibility. It should be the first priority of every gun owner to handle their weapon with every safety protocol in mind,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “It has become apparent throughout this investigation that Carol Kolberg ignored this responsibility and instead abused her second amendment rights, endangering her entire neighborhood. Detective Ramos worked diligently to give this child, and their family, the justice they deserve.”

Kolberg was arrested for one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Her bond was set at $20,000 per the bond schedule.