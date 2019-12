CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say five people were being treated for their injuries on Monday night after a fire broke out at a motorhome in Inverness.

The Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to a home on South Evans Point and saw the fire spreading to the attic. It was put out in 30 minutes.

Officials said five people reported injuries and were taken to nearby facilities for treatment.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

