4 arrested in Citrus County after 2-month-old died with meth in her system

Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Four people are facing manslaughter charges after it was revealed their negligence led to the death of a 2-month-old infant in Inverness.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call on March 13 in reference to a 2-month-old baby that was unresponsive and not breathing.

The infant was taken to Citrus Memorial Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

According to the Medical Examiner’s office, it was determined that methamphetamine toxicity
contributed to the infant’s death.

The sheriff’s office says four adults who lived with the infant at the time of the girl’s death told detectives that they regularly snorted and smoked methamphetamine in the presence of the girl and two other children.

Kevin Courtney, 25. Stephanie Carroll, 25, Steven Gibson, 52 and Tammy Allison, 44, were all charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Both Gibson and Allison were also charged with maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of using a controlled substance.

