29-year-old Citrus County EMT dies from COVID-19

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Citrus County emergency medical technician has died after battling COVID-19.

The Nature Coast EMS announced the death of Justin Berleth on Thursday. Berleth passed away on Monday at Oak Hill Hospital.

According to Nature Coast EMS, the 29-year-old had been an EMT for the past three years and had recently completed paramedic training.

“He served with Nature Coast just under a year, selflessly providing care to the citizens and visitors of Citrus County, most recently out of Medic 6 in Citrus Springs,” a release from Nature Coast EMS said.

Berleth also served the City of Inverness as an EMT/firefighter.

