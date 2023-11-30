CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 22-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a 21-year-old man back in 2021, the State Attorney’s Office said.

According to a press release, Jevaris Nathan Dortch, 22, and David Murrell were accused of murdering 21-year-old Stanley Haybron on Dec. 27, 2021. Citrus County deputies responded to the call and pronounced Haybron dead at the scene.

Dotch and Murrell were arrested just one day after the shooting.

In November 2023, jurors delivered their verdict after six hours of deliberation, finding Dortch guilty of first-degree murder.

Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office

The 22-year-old was found guilty on all charges, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, and shooting into an occupied conveyance.

“In this case where a young life was tragically lost, a life sentence serves as a solemn acknowledgment of the severity of this crime and our commitment to ensuring public safety,” said William Gladson, Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney. “Our duty is to seek justice, and in doing so, we strive to bring closure and ensure accountability. Today, we stand firm in upholding

that responsibility.”