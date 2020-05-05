Live Now
2 Florida teens dead after car crash near Citrus Co. state park

Citrus County

FHP Tampa

INVERNESS, Fla. (AP) — Two teens are dead after their car overturned in Florida, authorities said.

The crash occurred Monday afternoon on a rural road near the Withlacoochee State Forest in southern Citrus County, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

A 17-year-old girl was driving when she failed to negotiate a curve for unknown reasons and drove off the road, FHP said. The car flipped over, ejecting the girl and her passenger, an 18-year-old man. Crash investigators said neither was wearing a seat belt.

The young man was declared dead at the scene, and the girl died a short time later at a nearby hospital, FHP said.

