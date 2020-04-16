2 Citrus County teens die in crash, 2 hospitalized

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Citrus County teens have passed away and two more are in the hospital following a fatal crash on Wednesday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver Franklin Cooper, 18, lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons and collided with a tree on CR-480.

FHP says the three passengers were all transported to area hospitals with injuries, Leilani Ho’oponoaikaine Anderson, 17, died from their injuries.

Students and staff are asked to call 352-527-0090 if they need any emotional support.