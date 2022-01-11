2 arrested in Citrus Co. after starving dog to skin and bones, affidavit says

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people from Dunnellon on Jan. 4 on animal cruelty charges after they allegedly starved their dog to the point of emaciation, documents say.

The affidavit said an animal control officer told a deputy responding to the complaint that Roberto Sanchez, 21, and Danni Kesler, 29, had their dog Charles tied up in the backyard of their West Cedar Hill Street home without food, water, or shelter.

The animal control officer also told the deputy that the residents said the dog had not been taken to the vet for two years.

According to the affidavit, the deputy walked to the home’s backyard to see the dog’s condition.

The deputy said the dog was wearing a grey vest that was chained to the back of a trailer. The dog was described as being so thin that almost every rib and back bone was visible as well as the outline of the dog’s skull.

The deputy then arrested both Kesler and Sanchez, who chose to remain silent. Each faces one count of felony animal cruelty with a bond of $2,000, according to the affidavit.