CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two 21-year-old men were arrested for shooting at victims at their home near East Hampton Lane in Inverness after they had complained about speeding in the neighborhood, according to deputies.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrested the driver of a silver Toyota, Christopher Thatcher, of Inverness, and his passenger, Avery Jones of Fort Stewart, Georgia for discharging firearms several times at the victim’s.

Deputies said the victims were irritated by Thatcher’s speed in the neighborhood near their home and as a result, a verbal altercation broke out.

Thatcher and Jones left the area, got their firearms, and returned to the home where several people were outside, according to authorities.

Officials said the two men then shot at them, and as they were driving away, Jones, who was in the bed of the pickup truck, fell out of the truck and fled on foot.

“Thankfully, the victims were not injured during this incident,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. “It is truly infuriating when individuals don’t follow laws and endanger our residents. I strongly encourage our citizens to call and report suspicious or illegal actions such as this to our agency as these situations can escalate quickly.”

Deputies were able to locate Thatcher during a felony traffic stop and found the firearm. Jones was found a little while later with the second firearm.

Thatcher was arrested and charged with aggravated assault shooting or throwing deadly missiles into dwellings, and discharging a firearm in public. He is being held on a $19,000 bond.

Jones was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and knowingly and willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of a person. He is being held on a $9,000 bond.