19-year-old sentenced to life in prison, after premeditated murder of mother in Citrus Co.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 19-year-old has been sentenced to life in prison following the ‘heinous’ murder of his mother.

Deputies say Carlos Hallowell originally claimed he was asleep in his room when his mother Denise Hallowell was killed on July 13, 2019.

After nine weeks of investigating, the sheriff’s office arrested then 17-year-old Carlos for the murder of his mother on Sept. 16.

Hallowell was found guilty of premeditated murder on July 9, 2021.

“CCSO Major Crimes detectives worked quickly to solve this shocking case,” said Sheriff Prendergast. “Here we had a mother, who was brutally murdered in her bedroom during the night by her son. All the forensic evidence and interviews pointed to the only other person inside Denise’s home that night, her own son.”