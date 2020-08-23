FHP: 19-year-old killed in head-on collision with wrong-way driver on US-19

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 19-year-old was killed in a head-on collision with a wrong-way driver Sunday morning on US-19.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 66-year-old Clearwater man was driving north in the southbound lanes of US-19 south of Indian Woods Path when he collided head-on with a 19-year-old man driving the other way.

The 19-year-old Crystal River man died in the crash. The 66-year-old man suffered critical injuries.

Shortly following the crash, a 53-year-old Crystal River woman collided head-on with the 19-year-old’s truck, because she could not see the wreck in the dark.

FHP is investigating the crash. The agency does not release names of crash victims.

