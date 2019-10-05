17-year-old charged with premeditated murder, charged as adult in Citrus Co.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 17-year-old teen will be prosecuted as an adult in the ‘heinous’ murder of his mother.

Deputies say Carlos Hallowell originally claimed he was asleep in his room when his mother Denise Hallowell was killed on July 13.

After nine weeks of investigating, the sheriff’s office arrested Carlos for the murder of his mother on Sept. 16.

Deputies have not provided details into how Denise was murdered or the evidence linking Carlos back to the case.

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast says the decision to prosecute the teen is just the first step of a lengthy court process.

“I am proud of the dedicated men and women of our agency who worked hand in hand with prosecutors, and who diligently investigated all the facts surrounding this case to bring us to today’s results,” said Sheriff Prendergast.

Carlos was transported to the Citrus County Detention Facility, where he will remain in custody, at a no-bond status.