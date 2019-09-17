17-year-old arrested for premeditated murder of mother in Citrus Co.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old in connection to the death of his mother.

Deputies say the teen originally claimed he was asleep in his room when his mother was killed on July 13.

After nine weeks of investigating, the sheriff’s office arrested the teen for the murder of his mother.

“No two cases are ever the same and this particular case had many unique technological challenges making it one of a kind, The tireless work of our High Tech Crimes Unit and the assistance of The United States Secret Service, brought the much needed hidden digital evidence to the forefront paving the way for the arrest.” Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast

Detectives say they will continue their work in conjunction with the State Attorney’s office to convict the teen for his alleged crime.