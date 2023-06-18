(WFLA) — A teenager was killed after being ejected from their SUV in Citrus County Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said at 4:25 p.m., a 16-year-old boy from Lecanto was driving on West Fort Island Trail when he lost control of his Jeep Cherokee while driving along a curve.

The FHP report stated that the Cherokee flipped several times, ejecting the 16-year-old and his 7-year-old brother.

The driver died at the scene of the crime while his brother suffered serious injuries, troopers said.

Two other passengers were in the vehicle as well, an 18-year-old man from Hernando and a 15-year-old girl from Crystal River. The FHP report said the 18-year-old suffered minor injuries while the 15-year-old was seriously injured.