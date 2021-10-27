14 in custody after Citrus County domestic violence warrant roundup, deputies looking for additional suspects

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – 14 people in Citrus County got a knock on the door they likely weren’t expecting on Wednesday morning. Citrus County Sheriff’s Offce deputies were on the hunt for 45 individuals in the county with outstanding warrants for crimes relating to family violence.

The sweep was part of the National Family Violence Apprehension Day. Sheriff Mike Prendergast believes it sends an important message to the community that domestic violence will not be tolerated.

“We must come together as a community every day to safeguard those who are sometimes afraid to use their voice,” said Sheriff Prendergast. “Even for their well-being,”

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office provided a list of the suspects they took into custody:

Fred Loetscher III, DOB 8/27/74 for Violation of Probation for possession of methamphetamine, Loetscher has an extensive criminal record including maintaining a nuisance drug dwelling, battery, domestic disturbance, and assorted narcotics charges

Kyle Lufcy, DOB 4/16/96 for Violation of Pre-trial for domestic violence

Damien Shade, DOB 2/01/01 for Violation of Probation for possession of methamphetamine

Destiny Taylor, DOB 6/15/96 for Failure to Appear for driving with a suspended license

Joanne Gonter, DOB 9/02/65 for a Warrant for domestic battery

Jeremy Phillips, DOB 11/13/88 for Violation of Probation for felony battery and grand theft (x2)

Melanie Ramos, DOB 11/21/86 for Warrants for possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Betty Nava, DOB 9/25/59 for Failure to appear for driving with a suspended license (repeat)

Nicholas Belmonte, DOB 6/29/98 for Violation of probation for Felony uttering a forged document (x4)

Edward Stuart Jr., DOB 3/04/72 for Writ for failure to pay child support

Steven Lamar Sheffield, DOB 12/14/71 for Violation of probation for domestic battery

Faith Bergman, DOB 8/06/78 for Judge-issued pick-up order

Deputies are still actively searching for the suspects that have warrants who were not located during today’s sweep. Sheriff Prendergast calls the operation a success.

“Through the combined efforts of our Behavioral Health, Tactical Impact, and Community Crimes Units, we have brought justice to many who have not faced the consequences of their actions,” said Sheriff Prendergast. “Thanks to our dedicated team, Citrus County is even safer this evening than it was this morning.”