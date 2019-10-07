10 students injured after school bus strikes deer in Citrus Co.

Citrus County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CITRUS COUNTY (WFLA) – Over 30 students and a bus driver were involved in a crash Monday morning after their school bus struck a deer.

Deputies say the bus struck the deer near East Gobbler Drive. 10 students on board were hurt, two with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss