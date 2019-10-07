10 students injured after school bus strikes deer in Citrus Co.

CITRUS COUNTY (WFLA) – Over 30 students and a bus driver were involved in a crash Monday morning after their school bus struck a deer.
Deputies say the bus struck the deer near East Gobbler Drive. 10 students on board were hurt, two with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
