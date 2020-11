CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A one-year-old boy has died in Citrus County after the driver of a pickup truck hit him while backing up in a parking lot.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the incident happened at 2:20 p.m. at 2211 E. Norvell Bryant Highway.

FHP says the boy was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Details about the circumstances of the incident were not provided.