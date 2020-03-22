1 injured after shooting inside Citrus County home

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Citrus County deputies are currently investigating a shooting that took place inside a home, leaving one person injured.

According to deputies, they received a call around 6:30 p.m. Saturday regarding a possible shooting in the area of W. Alamo Drive in Beverly Hills.

When deputies arrived, they learned one of the occupants inside the home was shot and the gunman was also inside.

Deputies say they set up a perimeter around the house, as they waited for SWAT and crisis negotiators to arrive.

The gunshot victim was provided first-aid at the scene and was later flown out for medical assistance, deputies say.

As a precaution, an Alert Citrus was issued to residents in the immediate area of Alamo Drive and Flagstaff Avenue. The alert advised citizens that deputies were actively working the
incident and asked for them to remain indoors until the situation was resolved.

The investigation remains active and no other details have been released at this time.

