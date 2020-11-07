Citrus County man gets life in prison for molesting young child

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 44-year-old Crystal River man was sentenced to life in prison for molesting a child in 2019.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said Mark Daniel, 44, was arrested in 2019 for ‘lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under the age of 12.’ He was found guilty on Feb. 21 of 2020, and was just sentenced Wednesday to life in prison.

During the initial investigation into the claims against Daniel, the child told a parent that Daniel made him touch him in a sexual manner.

“Daniel is a predator who took advantage of the trust placed in him to care for and watch over this young victim,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. “His actions have changed the victim’s life forever.”

After hearing from the prosecution, defense, and the victim’s father Wednesday, a judge sentenced Daniel to life in prison on each of the six charges against him.

“The diligence shown every day by detectives assigned to the Special Victims Unit is a testament to our commitment to protect young and vulnerable victims,” Prendergast added. “Nothing can undo what this victim has gone through; however, we are hopeful the victim and their family find peace in the fact that Daniel will never be able to prey on another child.”

LATEST STORIES: