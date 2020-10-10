Citrus County deputies searching for missing 12-year-old runaway

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 12-year-old runaway boy.

Deputies are searching for Damon Keegan, a 5 feet tall, 100 pound boy with short dirty blonde hair, blue eyes, and black glasses.

Damon was last seen wearing black gym shorts, orange Reebok shoes, black back pack and no shirt. He left his house around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon and began walking along Beverly Hills Boulevard.

If you have any information on Damon’s whereabouts, please contact the CCSO non-emergency line at (352)726-1121.