Drone shot of residential buildings on Hillsborough River in Tampa, Fla. (Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY)

(Stacker) —It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of July 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.8% to $354,165. Data was available for 79 cities and towns in Tampa.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Tampa metro area

#30. Dover, FL

– 1-year price change: +$106,979 (+31.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$217,277 (+94.2%)

– Typical home value: $447,991 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Gibsonton, FL

– 1-year price change: +$108,145 (+40.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$189,956 (+101.0%)

– Typical home value: $377,996 (#45 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Greater Northdale, FL

– 1-year price change: +$108,720 (+30.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$216,667 (+87.7%)

– Typical home value: $463,759 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Safety Harbor, FL

– 1-year price change: +$110,396 (+27.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$243,693 (+93.0%)

– Typical home value: $505,817 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#26. North Weeki Wachee, FL

– 1-year price change: +$111,078 (+38.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$210,124 (+111.3%)

– Typical home value: $398,983 (#38 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Tampa for high school graduates

#25. Riverview, FL

– 1-year price change: +$111,616 (+36.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$197,155 (+90.9%)

– Typical home value: $414,124 (#35 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Wesley Chapel, FL

– 1-year price change: +$111,868 (+34.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$201,406 (+84.3%)

– Typical home value: $440,205 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL

– 1-year price change: +$113,331 (+34.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$254,589 (+132.6%)

– Typical home value: $446,654 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Valrico, FL

– 1-year price change: +$113,337 (+33.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$212,072 (+88.1%)

– Typical home value: $452,725 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Wimauma, FL

– 1-year price change: +$115,168 (+38.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$184,985 (+79.9%)

– Typical home value: $416,636 (#33 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Where people in Tampa are moving to most

#20. Land O Lakes, FL

– 1-year price change: +$115,721 (+33.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$210,555 (+85.5%)

– Typical home value: $456,944 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Lutz, FL

– 1-year price change: +$124,543 (+33.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$228,186 (+84.2%)

– Typical home value: $499,216 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Pebble Creek, FL

– 1-year price change: +$131,595 (+36.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$233,249 (+88.5%)

– Typical home value: $496,669 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Apollo Beach, FL

– 1-year price change: +$133,101 (+35.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$231,406 (+83.5%)

– Typical home value: $508,504 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Westchase, FL

– 1-year price change: +$141,158 (+32.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$245,361 (+74.3%)

– Typical home value: $575,795 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Saint Leo, FL

– 1-year price change: +$154,700 (+33.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$264,072 (+74.9%)

– Typical home value: $616,685 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Belleair, FL

– 1-year price change: +$162,617 (+31.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$306,048 (+81.6%)

– Typical home value: $681,039 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Harbor Bluffs, FL

– 1-year price change: +$165,457 (+30.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$324,322 (+86.0%)

– Typical home value: $701,259 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Odessa, FL

– 1-year price change: +$175,364 (+33.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$311,529 (+80.6%)

– Typical home value: $698,024 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Treasure Island, FL

– 1-year price change: +$180,586 (+36.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$320,811 (+90.7%)

– Typical home value: $674,600 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

#10. Hernando Beach, FL

– 1-year price change: +$187,557 (+41.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$338,178 (+112.7%)

– Typical home value: $638,230 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Indian Shores, FL

– 1-year price change: +$188,415 (+35.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$338,814 (+88.4%)

– Typical home value: $722,001 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Saint Pete Beach, FL

– 1-year price change: +$190,312 (+34.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$346,034 (+88.2%)

– Typical home value: $738,472 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Redington Shores, FL

– 1-year price change: +$214,557 (+32.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$394,192 (+82.4%)

– Typical home value: $872,628 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Madeira Beach, FL

– 1-year price change: +$218,545 (+36.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$399,328 (+94.3%)

– Typical home value: $822,821 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Indian Rocks Beach, FL

– 1-year price change: +$228,977 (+35.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$430,521 (+96.2%)

– Typical home value: $877,855 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Tierra Verde, FL

– 1-year price change: +$235,598 (+34.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$430,689 (+88.7%)

– Typical home value: $916,055 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Belleair Beach, FL

– 1-year price change: +$255,856 (+35.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$459,506 (+87.4%)

– Typical home value: $985,016 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Redington Beach, FL

– 1-year price change: +$284,869 (+41.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$500,551 (+104.3%)

– Typical home value: $980,286 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#1. North Redington Beach, FL

– 1-year price change: +$288,571 (+37.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$497,471 (+89.1%)

– Typical home value: $1,056,082 (#1 most expensive city in metro)