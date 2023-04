Boat community houses lined at shore of Pass-A-Grille channel, St Petersburg, Tampa, Florida. (Getty Images)

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic became a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. Since then, increasing mortgage rates have slowed growth. But many areas are still seeing price jumps.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of February 2023. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by 4.4% to $328,604. Data was available for 74 cities and towns in Tampa.

#30. Tampa, FL

– 1-year price change: +$30,641 (+9.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$160,472 (+76.1%)

– Typical home value: $371,253 (#36 most expensive city in metro)

#29. North Weeki Wachee, FL

– 1-year price change: +$30,649 (+9.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$156,121 (+78.9%)

– Typical home value: $354,095 (#42 most expensive city in metro)

#28. High Point, FL

– 1-year price change: +$30,981 (+14.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$119,800 (+93.6%)

– Typical home value: $247,858 (#69 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Kenneth City, FL

– 1-year price change: +$31,344 (+13.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$131,020 (+96.7%)

– Typical home value: $266,515 (#66 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Westchase, FL

– 1-year price change: +$31,374 (+6.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$175,625 (+48.3%)

– Typical home value: $539,057 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Belleair Bluffs, FL

– 1-year price change: +$31,766 (+9.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$161,069 (+76.8%)

– Typical home value: $370,713 (#37 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL

– 1-year price change: +$32,261 (+8.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$194,994 (+96.3%)

– Typical home value: $397,558 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Lutz, FL

– 1-year price change: +$32,681 (+7.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$177,201 (+63.2%)

– Typical home value: $457,498 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Safety Harbor, FL

– 1-year price change: +$33,311 (+7.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$191,248 (+68.3%)

– Typical home value: $471,451 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Saint Petersburg, FL

– 1-year price change: +$34,515 (+11.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$159,334 (+87.3%)

– Typical home value: $341,825 (#46 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Gulfport, FL

– 1-year price change: +$35,776 (+10.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$178,755 (+96.2%)

– Typical home value: $364,603 (#39 most expensive city in metro)

#19. South Pasadena, FL

– 1-year price change: +$35,778 (+11.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$149,334 (+72.4%)

– Typical home value: $355,459 (#41 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Thonotosassa, FL

– 1-year price change: +$35,935 (+10.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$166,257 (+74.9%)

– Typical home value: $388,292 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Wimauma, FL

– 1-year price change: +$36,035 (+10.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$151,084 (+64.1%)

– Typical home value: $386,660 (#32 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Apollo Beach, FL

– 1-year price change: +$40,826 (+9.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$197,519 (+71.1%)

– Typical home value: $475,391 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Brooksville, FL

– 1-year price change: +$42,389 (+16.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$147,333 (+94.5%)

– Typical home value: $303,275 (#57 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Harbor Bluffs, FL

– 1-year price change: +$42,526 (+7.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$236,346 (+61.1%)

– Typical home value: $623,039 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Redington Shores, FL

– 1-year price change: +$42,932 (+5.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$293,949 (+60.0%)

– Typical home value: $783,872 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Saint Leo, FL

– 1-year price change: +$43,629 (+8.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$205,294 (+58.8%)

– Typical home value: $554,137 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Treasure Island, FL

– 1-year price change: +$45,703 (+7.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$279,616 (+81.2%)

– Typical home value: $624,025 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Hernando Beach, FL

– 1-year price change: +$46,723 (+9.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$244,104 (+85.2%)

– Typical home value: $530,702 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Indian Shores, FL

– 1-year price change: +$50,116 (+7.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$283,810 (+66.1%)

– Typical home value: $713,336 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Saint Pete Beach, FL

– 1-year price change: +$50,475 (+8.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$266,101 (+64.2%)

– Typical home value: $680,701 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Odessa, FL

– 1-year price change: +$50,488 (+8.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$253,190 (+64.9%)

– Typical home value: $643,446 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Belleair, FL

– 1-year price change: +$53,830 (+9.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$259,312 (+68.0%)

– Typical home value: $640,570 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Belleair Beach, FL

– 1-year price change: +$62,290 (+7.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$326,245 (+57.6%)

– Typical home value: $892,432 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Redington Beach, FL

– 1-year price change: +$62,954 (+7.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$364,581 (+73.3%)

– Typical home value: $861,881 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Madeira Beach, FL

– 1-year price change: +$67,634 (+9.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$323,252 (+76.1%)

– Typical home value: $747,962 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Indian Rocks Beach, FL

– 1-year price change: +$68,163 (+8.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$358,418 (+74.2%)

– Typical home value: $841,490 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Tierra Verde, FL

– 1-year price change: +$77,696 (+10.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$364,708 (+77.0%)

– Typical home value: $838,335 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

