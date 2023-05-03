TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Cinco de Mayo falls on a Friday this year, giving you the full weekend to recover from your tequila hangover.

On May 5, people across Tampa Bay will be celebrating the holiday, which commemorates a Mexican victory over French troops in the Battle of Puebla. It is not to be confused with Mexican Independence Day, which falls on Sept. 16.

Over the years, the holiday has become more popular in the United States than Mexico, and is now more associated with tacos, Mariachi music and pounding shots of tequila—at times, promoting negative stereotypes and appropriating Mexican culture.

Regardless of how you celebrate the holiday, you can find plenty of Cinco de Mayo events and drink and dinner deals around Tampa Bay.

Here’s where you can get your fiesta on.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival will host its “Viva La Música” concert series from May 5 through May 21. Guests can enjoy authentic Latin cuisine and rhythms of Mexican, South American and Caribbean countries.

Event info: buschgardens.com/tampa/events/cinco-de-mayo

Cinco de Mayo at the Floridian Social

The Floridian Social, 687 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, will host a Cinco de Mayo-themed event featuring a Mariachi band, music by INNOVATION and a special margarita menu with Cazadores and Patron Tequila. Doors and bars open at 1 p.m., Friday, March 5. The venue is 21+.

Event info: Cinco de Mayo at the Floridian Social | 21+

Cinco de Mayo at Red Mesa Cantina

Enjoy hand-crafted margaritas or specialty cocktails at Red Mesa Cantina’s Cinco De Mayo party.

The restaurant is giving away prizes on its Instagram page each day of the week leading up to holiday. On Cinco de Mayo, all three floors of the restaurant will be open to the public with free entry. The ballroom will open at 5 p.m. with a DJ, tarot card readings, photobooths, and other surprises. The rooftop will also be open at that time. Red Mesa Cantina is located at 128 3rd Street South in St. Petersburg.

Event info: Cinco de Mayo at Red Mesa Cantina

Cinco de Mayo Bar Crawl – Tampa (American Social)

Visit 10+ bars across three Tampa Districts on this Cinco de Mayo-themed bar crawl. You’ll get exclusive drink specials along with a free welcome shot at five locations of your choice. Cover is free (where applicable) to all participating venues until event ends. Tickets are $20-$25. The crawl will begin at American Social, 601 S Harbour Island Boulevard, at 4 p.m. May 5.

Event info: 6th Annual Cinco de Mayo Bar Crawl – Tampa (American Social)

Cinco de Mayo Block Party

Park & Rec and The Avenue will host a Cinco De Mayo celebration from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, May 5. The event will take place at 330 1st Avenue South, and will feature a Mariachi band, a number of drink specials and food like street tacos, eloté and churros. Customers will also get a free Jello shot and raffle ticket with entry.

Event info: Cinco de Mayo Block Party – Fiesta St. Pete (21+)

Cinco de Mayo on Florida Ave

Palm Harbor will block off Florida Avenue Friday to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Thirsty Marlin/Salty Lime & Great Bay Distributors. There will be local vendors and music up and down Florida Avenue. The event is free, and with a $5 bracelet, you can sample tequila.

Event info: Cinco de Mayo on Florida Ave

RiverFiesta

The Cinco de Mayo-themed event takes place at this year’s Riverfest. There will be a large tent set up at Curtis Hixon Park offering a selection of tacos, bowls and nachos for $15 or sets of 5 for $20. There’s also live music on the main stage from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., along with several food trucks with a variety of treats. The day’s festivities kick off at 9 a.m.

Event info: thetampariverwalk.com

St. Pete Tacos & Margs Crawl

The Tacos & Margs Crawl in Downtown St. Petersburg will take you through a number of bars and restaurants serving up “exclusive” tacos and margaritas. The crawl begins at Where’s Jubes, 277 Central Ave., St. Petersburg, at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6 and will last five hours. Tickets are $24.99 – $59.99.

Event info: barcrawlnation.com