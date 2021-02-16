Church to pay off $38K in lunch debts for Hillsborough and Pasco school districts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A church in Lutz is giving local families some peace of mind by wiping out lunch debt for students in Hillsborough and Pasco County.

A spokeswoman for Hillsborough County Public Schools said Idlewild Baptist Church had raised enough money to pay off student lunch debt for all juniors and seniors in the county’s public schools, and all students K-12 in Pasco County Public Schools. That’s $21,367.33 to students in Hillsborough County, and another $17,000 to students in Pasco schools.

Idlewild’s Sr. Pastor, Ken Whitten, said the church wanted to show its support for local families during these uncertain times.

“This act of kindness from Idlewild comes at a time when many of our families need additional support to help make ends meet. We deeply appreciate faith-based community partners like Idlewild whose dedication and generosity provide critical support and hope for families across Hillsborough County,” said Superintendent Addison Davis.

“We can’t thank Idlewild Baptist Church enough for this generous donation,” said Kurt Browning, Pasco Superintendent of Schools. “This will really make a difference. It will come as a relief to so many families, especially at a time when many are struggling.”