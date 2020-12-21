Christmas 2020: Which stores are open in Tampa Bay?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With only days left until Christmas, Tampa Bay residents are making their last-minute shopping trips to stores for gifts and food for day-of celebrations with their families.
If you’re looking for a last-minute ingredient for your Christmas feast, 8 On Your Side wants to help. While major grocery store chains are closed for the holiday, some convenience stores in Tampa Bay will be open on Friday.
Below is a list of stores that are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Here are the stores that are open for Christmas Eve:
- ALDI: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- BJ’s: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Costco: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Publix: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sam’s Club: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sprouts Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Target: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Trader Joe’s: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Walmart: Open until 6 p.m.
- Whole Foods: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Here are the stores that are open for Christmas:
- 7-Eleven: Most are open 24 hours.
- CVS: Many locations will be open on Christmas. Call for hours.
- Dollar Tree: Stores are open at different hours. Call your nearby store.
- Speedway: Most stores are open 24 hours.
- Starbucks: Select locations will be open. Call nearby location for hours.
- Walgreens: Open regular hours on Thanksgiving Day.
- Wawa: Open regular hours.
