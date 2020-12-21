Christmas 2020: Which stores are open in Tampa Bay?

A personal point of view of shopping with a push cart in the grocery store

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With only days left until Christmas, Tampa Bay residents are making their last-minute shopping trips to stores for gifts and food for day-of celebrations with their families.

If you’re looking for a last-minute ingredient for your Christmas feast, 8 On Your Side wants to help. While major grocery store chains are closed for the holiday, some convenience stores in Tampa Bay will be open on Friday.

Below is a list of stores that are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Here are the stores that are open for Christmas Eve:

Here are the stores that are open for Christmas: