Chipotle offers free guac for National Avocado Day

TAMPA, Fla. (NBC News) – While avocado prices are on the decline after spiking in early July, they’re still 80 percent higher than they were this time last year.

But, despite the higher prices, there’s lots of reasons to celebrate the day.

Here’s one reason, guac is not extra today at Chipotle.

Chipotle is adding free guacamole to any entree order placed through its mobile app or online at Chipotle.com.

Remember though, the offer isn’t good if you order in person.

On any other day, the fast-casual Mexican chain charges nearly $2 for a side of guacamole.

Also, when you join Chipotle rewards you can get a free guacamole and chips after your first purchase.

The Department of Agriculture says Americans consume about 21 avocados per person, per year.