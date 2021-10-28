Chipotle drive-thru? 3 Tampa Bay restaurants opening with pick-up lanes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Chipotle is ready to make it easier for customers to pick up their orders all without having to leave their car.

The fast-casual restaurant company announced three new locations will be opening up in the Tampa Bay area, all with a drive-thru pick-up lane.

According to Chipotle, the “Chipotlanes” are a “modern spin on the traditional fast food drive-thru experience.” Customers will be able to place their orders via the Chipotle mobile app or Chipotle.com and then pick up their meal via the Chipotlane.

One of the new locations, located at 7646 Gall Boulevard in Zephyrhills, opened Thursday and the other two locations will open over the next few months in Odessa, 16118 Preserve Marketplace Boulevard, and Ellenton, 6020 US 301 N.

All three locations will be open every day of the week from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.