TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Childcare centers across the country are no longer receiving government checks from the American Rescue Plan Act. It’s money that has been helping keep doors open since the pandemic.

Last year, state legislature and the Division of Early Learning made the decision to retain some of our American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

Hillsborough County is expected to receive $33 million to keep helping childcare centers like A Bridge of Learning in Tampa.

A Bridge of Learning is celebrating 19 years of operation on Monday.

The owner, Ana Olivero said running her business has become drastically different since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“I know what I’m doing but it’s tough. It’s tough and I’m cutting corners everywhere to still bring great quality, loving people.”

She credits government funding for helping keep her business afloat.

While the country’s American Rescue Plan money is almost depleted, Florida is prepared.

The state set aside $315 million to continue helping daycares through June 30, 2024.

“Honestly I have a lot of parents that pay late or are struggling and I’m always trying to help,” Olivero said. “She said well you’ll be ok because there’s going to be another round. She just doesn’t know when.”

The Early Learning Coalition is putting together applications to apply for the remaining ARPA dollars. They said they are hoping to have them ready in October.

“To ensure that they have incentives to keep teachers in the classroom, bonuses to ensure that we can help them pay the bills, keeping those children in those seats keeping them learning a year longer while we as business leaders figure this out,” Hillsborough County Early Learning Coalition’s CEO Dr. Fred Hicks said.

The childcare industry is struggling as a whole with rising costs — rent, food, and minimum wage.

“It’s not easy,” Olivero said. “I’m scared of honestly what’s to come but I’m going to keep going until god permits.”

The early learning coalition said it is already working on a plan for what’s to come after June 30 when Florida is expected to run out of ARPA money.

Rising costs have not only affected daycare owners and employees but also parents who bring their kids to daycare.

The Hillsborough County Early Learning Coalition encourages parents to reach out if they need help paying for care.