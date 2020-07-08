Live Now
Child spots Largo man walking around Burlington Coat Factory with privates exposed, deputies say

Photo: Pinellas Co. Sheriff’s Office

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man was arrested by Pinellas County deputies last week after he was seen on surveillance video walking around Burlington Coat Factory with his privates exposed, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said 37-year-old Derek Hardison was captured on the surveillance video walking inside the Seminole department store, pick up a bottle of lotion, and walk around with his penis exposed.

According to detectives, an 11-year-old child witnessed Hardison walk through the toy section with his private parts showing. The child told their parent who later notified law enforcement.

Investigators said Hardison left in his Nissan pick-up which they later used to locate and identify him as the suspect in the surveillance video.

Hardison was arrested Wednesday and charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

