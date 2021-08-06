Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve signing off Friday after 23 years at WFLA

The video above shows Steve Jerve’s last 7 p.m. newscast with Jen Leigh on Thursday.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After a 40-year career in broadcasting, including 23 years at WFLA, Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve is retiring. He will deliver his final forecast at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Steve began his career in his home state of Minnesota at KAAL in Austin. In addition to weather, Steve reported and anchored news and sports. This experience landed him a weather position in Jackson, Mississippi. He went on to forecast and cover the weather in Orlando and St. Louis before reaching WFLA in 1998.

Over the years, audiences have relied on Steve’s experience and knowledge to keep them informed on daily conditions and aware of dangerous and severe weather that may be threatening Florida and the Tampa Bay area.

A look at Steve Jerve’s career:

“When I think about Steve, I think about the fact that this is a guy who could have been one of the best news reporters in the market,” WFLA anchor Keith Cate said. “But his passion was for weather and we all benefitted because Steve Jerve was with us for so many years.”