Chick-fil-A locations experiencing outage, taking cash payments only

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Chick-fil-A stores nationwide are experiencing an outage for credit card payments.

According to online posts, the issue is with the chain’s third-party vendor. This has temporarily stopped credit or debit card payments and caused issues with mobile orders.

As such, locations in several cities are only taking cash payments and not processing mobile or curbside orders. 8 On Your Side has reached out to restaurants in the Tampa Bay area to see what the impacts are.

It is not known when the issue will be resolved.