Chicago-bound plane makes emergency landing in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An American Airlines flight out of Miami had to make an emergency landing in Tampa Monday evening due to an ill passenger.

After burning off fuel, the Chicago-bound flight landed safely in Tampa shortly before 10 p.m, airport spokeswoman Emily Nipps said.

Nipps said the ill passenger was removed from the plane and that the plane would continue to Chicago without issue.

The flight arrived in Chicago shortly after midnight.

