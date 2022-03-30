TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The walk to school is safer for some students in Tampa following safety improvements at Rome Avenue and Spruce Street.

The safety improvements include resurfaced road, repainted crosswalks and new signage. The changes were made at the request of officials at Icon Preparatory School, which sits at the intersection, after they noticed drivers speeding through the stop sign, according to a statement from the city.

The changes will also help students walking to Just Elementary, Steward Middle, Dunbar Elementary and Blake High School.

City officials will talk to reporters about the changes around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.