Chance the Rapper coming to Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Chance the Rapper is set to bring his new tour to Tampa later this year.

The Grammy Award-winning artist announced his new tour Monday, just days after releasing his debut studio album, “The Big Day.” The 35-stop tour begins in California on Sept. 14.

Chance the Rapper will bring the tour to Amalie Arena in Tampa on Monday, Oct. 14. The show is slated to begin at 7 p.m. Special guests will be announced at a later date.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. and range in price from $55.75 to $125.75. They can be purchased at Amalie Arena’s ticket office, Ticketmaster outlets or on Ticketmaster.com.

Presale tickets are available to Citi cardmembers now through Thursday, Aug. 1 at 1 p.m.