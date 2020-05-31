1  of  2
Champs Sports store on fire near University Square Mall

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – First responders are on the scene of the Champs Sports store located across from University Square Mall.

The store was reported on fire by the Tampa Police Department around 12:45 a.m.

Tampa police say Fowler Avenue has been closed from 30th Street to 15th Street.

News Channel 8’s Marco Villarreal was on the scene and said people were seen carrying shoeboxes out of the burning store. Boxes were also seen scattered across the parking lot in front of the store.

Just across the street, deputies say roughly 300 people were protesting within the mall’s parking lot. Some even attempted to loot stores.

