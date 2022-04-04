LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) — Loved ones will gather together on Monday to remember a Tampa mother whose remains were found in Pasco County last month.

A celebration of life honoring Teneisha Griffith will take place at a church in Lutz on Monday.

The 27-year-old’s body was found on March 24 in the Lacoochee area, near the Hernando County line. Griffith’s family had reported her missing earlier in the month.

Griffith’s family spoke to News Channel 8 after her remains were found, and recalled the last time they spoke with her.

“Actually hugged and kissed her and said I’ll see you when I get back,” her mother, Maria Navarro-Thomas said. “There’s someone other there that knows something, no matter how minimal the information might be.”

Detectives are still searching for Griffith’s 2008 white Nissan Altima. The car has Florida tag #QSBE04.

“The missing muffler on the back, the marks on the back—someone has seen that car. Please, come forward if you see it,” Griffith’s sister Rena said.

The family said the lack of information about her death is making a tough time even more difficult, especially for Griffith’s 11-year-old daughter.

“Teneisha knows that we love her and we’re all about unity and we’ll keep her unity alive,” her sister Darcelle said.