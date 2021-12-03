Celebrate Santa Fest, ‘run and ride with the stars’ or meet-up with corgis in Tampa Bay this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Holiday celebrations continue in Tampa Bay this week, as Santa takes to the streets of Tampa for a parade and the Christmas tree will light up bright in Curtis Hixon Park.

If you can’t make it to the tree lighting, there is still plenty going on in the area, including a celebration of history in Ybor City, a seafood and music festival in Siesta Key and more.

If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com

Location: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa

Santa Fest will return to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park this weekend, which is where Winter Village is open all throughout the holiday season.

The Santa Fest Christmas parade will kick off on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. beginning at Morgan Street and Madison Street. The route will travel west on Madison Street to Ashley Drive before turning north and ending at Ashley Drive and Cass Street.

After the parade, Santa Fest entertainment and activities will begin at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, including the lighting of the Christmas tree by our own Jennifer Leigh.

Location: 948 Beach Road, Siesta Beach

The fifth annual Siesta Beach Seafood and Music Festival at the Siesta Key Pavilion will run Dec. 3-5, hosted by Sarasota County.

The event will be open Friday from noon to 9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the event website, it will feature a variety of seafood, prepared using fresh, local, sustainable ocean resources. Meat and vegetarian options are available, as well as a menu of side dishes, desserts, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Location: E 8th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605

The celebration at Centennial Park in Ybor City will take place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Experience the Cuban heritage in the historic Ybor City,” the event’s Facebook page says.

The festival will celebrate Cuban heritage through food, music and art.

The event will feature Orchestra Fuego, in addition to food and drinks and other wares for purchase.

Admission is free.

Location: 3500 Pinellas Bayway S., Tierra Verde

Since 1993, this event has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Pinellas County children during the holidays.

This year’s event will be held Dec. 4 at Fort DeSoto Park. Those participating will enjoy cycling or walking events, or even a 5K road race. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and events start at 8 a.m.

Through donations, agency members will purchase gifts for families in need, as well as victims of crime, for the holidays.

“With a visit from Santa Claus, food, and a climbing wall, there’s fun for the whole family,” the event’s website says.

Those who cannot attend or who prefer to adopt a family should contact Sandra Garcia-Olivares, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Victim Advocate, at sgarcia-olivares@pcsonet.com or 727-582-6465.

Location: 4813 N Grady Ave, Tampa

Corgis of the Tampa Bay area are taking over Two Shepherds Taproom in Tampa on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

All corgis who visit the taproom will receive a discounted entry of $5, but all breeds are welcome.

Pups should be pre-registered with vaccination records updated prior to visiting. Proof of up-to-date rabies, distemper and Bordetella vaccinations are required. All pups must also be 8-months or older and spayed or neutered.

Location: 4800 US-301, Tampa

This event will take place at the Florida State Fairgrounds beginning on Friday and will run through Sunday. It’s the 34th time the National Street Rod Association has chosen Tampa to host the event.

“Vehicles will be driven from all parts of the United States to make this a truly unique gathering of vintage automobiles featuring nearly every make, model and style. In addition to street rods, this event includes all vehicles from the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s, adding to the automotive excitement created in past years,” a press release from the organization reads.

Tickets are $19 for adults, $6 for children 6-12 years old, and those 5 and under are free.

Location: 1710 N Highland Ave., Tampa

Multiple organizations are coming together at Water Works Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a free event all about health and wellness.

According to Liberty Dental Plan, the event will feature on-stage classes, local, healthy food vendors, food trucks and live music.

The event is donation-based and will benefit a local health-focused, community non-profit.

Location: 2001 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg (Cage Brewing) and 810 E Skagway Ave, Tampa (New World Brewery)

WMNF 88.5 is presenting the sixth annual ukulele festival on two nights at Cage Brewing in St. Petersburg on Friday and New World Brewery in Seminole Heights on Saturday.

There will be food trucks at Cage Brewing and a full menu at New World Brewery.

“Luna guitars will be on display, Gulf to Bay Bait and Tackle will be featuring their unique ukuleles and there will be a special ukulele art display by Carolyn Bruszer,” an event press release says.

There will also be a “Muddy Waters of the Ukulele” contest, with a prize package and trophy given to the winner of the best 2-minute ukulele interpretation of the song, among many other events.