Celebrate National Taco Day with these great deals and tasty tacos

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One of the tastiest holidays of the year is now upon us, and plenty of Tampa Bay restaurants are celebrating.

Friday is National Taco Day and Chipotle, Taco Bell, and more restaurants are offering deals!

Here’s how you can get them:

Applebee’s: All Florida locations are serving the Chicken Wonton Taco appetizer for $1 for guests who dine in. You can chase it down with their $1 Vampire drink, a tiki rum punch served with a side of fangs, which is available at participating restaurants until Oct. 31.

Bartaco: ” In celebration, we’re launching a bold + brand new #bartacosecret taco. Taco’bout a reason to celebrate! For more information, click here.

Burger King: Participating restaurants are serving $1 crispy tacos for a limited time.

Chipotle Mexican Grill: Unfortunately, there are no taco deals, but you can sign up for Chipotle Rewards and get a free chips and guac reward with your first $5 purchase.

Qdoba Mexican Eats: Rewards members can get double points Friday if they sign up for the free loyalty program at www.qdoba.com/rewards.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill: Customers who purchase a beverage can get any taco on the menu for free. A coupon is available at www.rubios.com/coupons/national-taco-day.

Taco Bell: On Friday, customers can buy a $5 gift box, which includes two Crunchy Tacos and two Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco. You can also order a gift card to buy the box by filling out a form on Taco Bell’s website. A free bean burrito will come with mobile orders through Oct. 17.

Know of more great deals around Tampa Bay? Send a message to news@wfla.com.

LATEST STORIES: