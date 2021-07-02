Celebrate Independence Day, run the St. Pete Pier or snag some local BBQ this weekend in Tampa Bay

*The video above shows the new fireworks show at Busch Gardens, which will feature a patriotic grand finale this weekend!

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are many fun things to do this Independence Day holiday weekend and for many of us, it’s a three day weekend!

If you’re looking for a Fourth of July event with fireworks throughout the Tampa Bay area, 8 is On Your Side with events from Red, White and BOOM by the Bay in Tampa, to Red, White Kaboom in Lakeland, to the South Jetty Fourth of July fireworks in Venice. You can see our entire list of fireworks and Independence Day events online now.

If you’re not looking to celebrate with fireworks, you can sign up for the first ever race on the St. Pete Pier and score some barbeque in Tampa or 3 Daughters Brewing afterward!

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

1. Dali Exhibit: The Woman who Broke Boundaries: Photographer Lee Miller

The new exhibit celebrating photographer Lee Miller will open on Saturday and run through Jan. 2. According to the Dali, more than 130 images photographed by Miller will be on display.

“The exhibition concentrates on Miller’s portraits of important writers and artists, the majority associated with the Surrealist movement in Paris, and with whom she had sustained personal relationships,” the Dali website explains. “Also featured is a small selection of striking self-portraits, images captured during the liberation of Paris and Germany at the end of the Second World War, and photos representative of technical advancements in the medium she chose to express herself and capture the times.”

2. Inaugural St. Pete Pier Run

Kick off your Fourth of July festivities before fireworks and cookouts with the first ever running event on the pier on Sunday.

The event will span four miles and will include a 40-yard dash, as well as races for kids.

The event begins on the pier, heads south on Bayshore Drive, past Al Lang Stadium and the Dali Museum, heads along Dali Way and south on First Street to USF St. Pete. Participants will run around on 8th Street Avenue Southeast and head back to the pier.

The event, which boosts a $50 entrance fee, will not permit single-use plastics or Styrofoam. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to help with cleaning local waterways.

3. American Victory Ship Freedom Fest

History fans can celebrate America’s birthday aboard the WWII American Victory Ship near the Florida Aquarium this weekend.

The festival will provide attendees with a view of Tampa’s Boom by the Bay fireworks show and the July 4th boat parade and blessing of the fleet.

Refreshments will be served from 6 p.m. to 9:15 p.m., including adult beverages and food trucks. Tickets are $14 for adults and $7 for kids ages 4-12 and also for military members, veterans and first responders. Admission does not include food or drinks.

4. Fourth of July Sand Dance Festival at the Postcard Inn

Postcard Inn on the Beach, Five5 Entertainment and Corona beer are presenting the first Four of July Sand Dance Festival this weekend, in a two-day celebration filled with music and dancing.

According to the Postcard Inn’s website, admission is complimentary, but VIP tickets are available and include an open bar and food in an air-conditioned tent and private restrooms.

5. All-American BBQ Festival

Ten barbeque vendors from throughout the Tampa Bay area will be on hand to showcase their skills. Multiple bars will be placed throughout the event area and live entertainment will be rocking the house. A cornhole tournament will be featured for cash prizes and drink tickets for the winners.

The All-American BBQ Festival is presented by Budweiser and will take place at TPein Hospitality Centre on North 50th Street in Tampa and will be presented rain or shine.

6. St. Pete Summer Jam

This Fourth of July summer festival will be presented at Cage Brewing beginning on Friday and runs through Sunday.

Twelve artists will be performing live at the ticketed event and food and merchandise vendors will be on hand. Lawn chairs and pets are welcome at the event.

Gates open at 2 p.m. and the event will conclude around 11 p.m. each evening.

7. Fresh Market at Wiregrass

Shop for fresh produce, crafts, handmade candles, sauces, bread, jewelry and more at the Shops at Wiregrass every first and third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

8. Brews and BBQ at 3 Daughters Brewing

Celebrate not only Independence Day, but beer and barbeque with 3 Daughters Brewing in St. Petersburg from noon until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

“In honor of the occasion, we’re breaking out a one-time-only BBQ-themed menu, along with specialty beer pairings to make the meal complete,” the event’s Facebook page says.

Fusion Q’s Cajun Style BBQ food truck will be on hand as well.