CDC: Measles outbreak in US now at 1,203 cases in 30 states

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN, CDC) – The measles outbreak in the United States is showing no signs of letting up.

As of Friday, the number of cases reached 1,203, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s 21 cases more than the previous week.

Cases have been confirmed in 30 states, including Florida.

The CDC says most are among people who were not vaccinated against measles. It also reported more than 75 percent of measle cases were linked to outbreaks in New York State and New York City.

For more information on the outbreak, please visit the CDC’s website.