Casting call for City of Tampa’s ‘Tampa Treasures’ video series

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Do you have a unique story, talent or skill? How about a story that will inspire others in the community? If so, the City of Tampa wants to know about it.

The City of Tampa’s Digital Media Production Division is launching a new video series called “Tampa Treasures: Everyone has a story, what’s yours?’“

The series will highlight the unique stories of Tampanians and will take an in-depth look at the individuals that make up our city.

The video series will be published on the City of Tampa’s social media accounts such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

This will be an opportunity to showcase unique talents, diverse backgrounds and a city-wide sense of Tampa pride.

To apply for the Tampa Treasures casting call, please fill out this form: bit.ly/TampaTreasuresCasting.