Carnival Legend returns to Tampa after collision

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Carnival Legend returned home to Tampa Bay after being involved in a collision with another Carnival ship in Cozumel, Mexico.

Carnival Cruise Line tells 8 On Your Side that Carnival Glory was trying to dock at Port of Cozumel when it collided with Carnival Legend, which was already docked.

“We were actually coming back from breakfast just sitting in there and felt kind of a little bump,” said Travis Murdock, Carnival Legend passenger.

Carnival Glory received a majority of the damage while the Legend’s was only minor.

“It looks like it’s small bump for us but the other boat was all demolished in the front and it was pretty wild,” added Murdock.

Passengers aboard the Carnival Legend said crew members sent letters explaining what happened.

“Basically they put out a letter reassuring the passengers that this was seaworthy and that there is no structural damage and go have fun,” said passenger John Duffy.

Right now, Carnival Cruise Line said the crash should not affect any upcoming trips for either ship.

