Car hits guardrail, snarls traffic on Selmon Expressway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A single-car crash caused some traffic delays on the Selmon Expressway overnight.

Authorities said the black Camaro hit a guardrail in the eastbound lanes of the expressway near 50th Street.

It’s unclear if anyone inside of the car was hurt.

Traffic was moving smoothly shortly after.

Further information was not available. Please check back for updates.

