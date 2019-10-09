Live Now
1 year later: Florida Panhandle still reeling from Hurricane Michael

Car drives into bank in Tampa

Car drives into bank in Tampa

Local News

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A car was removed from a Tampa bank Wednesday morning.

The incident happened before 10:30 a.m. at the SunTrust bank located at 3825 S. Dale Mabry Highway.

8 On Your Side’s Mahsa Saeidi spoke to one man who was inside the bank as the car crashed into the building.

“I was talking to my banker and all of a sudden… it sped up wickedly quick. Boom! Bumped up about maybe two and a half feet,” David Beede said.

Beede told 8 On Your Side he was standing just five to six feet away when the car hit.

No other information has been released at this time.

