LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man sustained serious injuries following a wrong-way crash on US-41 early Monday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Cape Coral man, 43, was driving the wrong way on US-41-BR around 1:55 a.m. when he collided with another car head-on.

Police stated that the second driver, a North Fort Myers man, 35, was struck by the Cape Coral man’s car, but did not sustain any injuries.

The Cape Coral man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

According to officials, the crash remains under investigation for driving under the influence.

The Cape Coral man is facing pending charges.